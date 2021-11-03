Sofia Vergara to Star as Notorious Drug Trafficker Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series

Say hello to Griselda Blanco.

Sofia Vergara is set to star and executive produce the new Netflix limited series titled Griselda, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

The six-episode drama will chronicle the real life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. "A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Black Widow,'" the show's logline reads.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

Vergara will be joined by Andrés Baiz, who will direct the entire series and also serve as executive producer. Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard will also executive produce.

This marks Vergara's return to TV after starring as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family for 11 seasons. Since the show ended, the Emmy-nominated actress has been a judge on America's Got Talent.