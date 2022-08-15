Solange Knowles Tapped to Compose Original Score for New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles is stretching her creative muscles. The singer-songwriter is headed to the Big Apple's ballet scene.

Solange -- the younger sister of Beyonce -- has been tapped by the New York City Ballet to compose an original score for a forthcoming ballet production, led by choreographer Gianna Reisen.

The production will premiere for an audience at the New York City Ballet's annual Fashion Gala, held on Sept. 28.

As the New York Times reports, Solange will arrange her composition to be performed by a chamber ensemble that includes several of the performance artist's past collaborators.

This exciting project makes Solange the first Black woman, as well as the second woman of color, to compose a score of a production by the New York City Ballet.

Following the premiere during the Fashion Gala, the production will be staged Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16; as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18, the New York Times reports