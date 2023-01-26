'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter, Odele.

Earlier this month, John’s wife, Belinda, shared that the couple’s 25-year-old daughter died on Jan. 12.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," the post shared on her Facebook page read. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

The post continued, "Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh."

Belinda ended her post sharing the details of her daughter’s funeral service, which was held on Thursday in Brooklyn. At the time, the family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the GoFundMe account set up to support Odele’s daughter, Shiloh’s, education.

No cause of death has been given.

Ventimiglia, who played restaurant owner Artie Bucco on the hit HBO series, and Belinda, are also parents to Lucinda, who took to her respective social media account to remember her sister.

"Odele Cape Ventimiglia - 4/7/1997 - 1/12/2023 words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything," the statement read.

"A funeral for Odele will be held at 12 pm next Thursday, 1/26, at Old First Reformed Church in Park Slope. my family and i are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. it has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss - look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts 🤍🤍🤍," the statement added.

Lucinda’s tribute led with the same solo shot of Odele sitting at a table, used in her mother's tribute. The post followed with pictures of the sisters from their childhood, pictures of Odele during her baby shower, photos with their father, and a photo of her and Shiloh.

Lucinda's post ended with a solo shot of her late sister.

The GoFundMe set up to support Odele’s baby Shiloh hit $53,236, surpassing the set $50,000 goal.