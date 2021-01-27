'Southern Charm' Reunion: Craig Explodes on Madison With Shocking Allegation About Her Love Life (Exclusive)

If there's one thing Madison LeCroy's mastered as of late, it's getting people talking about her personal life. The Southern Charm star's love life (and the rumors surrounding it) has taken over "the blogs" (and yes, even this site), but get ready for even more -- because, naturally, it's a hot topic on the season 7 reunion, and ET has your exclusive first look!

The Charmers gathered in New York City late last year to film the all-cast sit-down with Andy Cohen (socially distanced in their own arm chairs, of course), and just 20 minutes into the taping, Craig Conover laid into Madison, alleging she cheated on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll while the pair was taking time apart to figure out their relationship.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig blurts out. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player."

"That's the goddamn truth," Austen throws out, backing up Craig.

"Put me on a lie detector test," Madison fires back. "I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"

Craig and Austen double down on claims Madison is lying, saying she proudly showed off Instagram messages with the former pro athlete, whose name is bleeped out, though noted baseball fan Andy does call him "a very famous, married ex-MLB player" (and for the record, Jay Cutler -- whom Madison was most recently linked to -- is a former NFL player, and divorced). Craig goes so far as to call Madison a "f**king homewrecker" and tells the group, "She's trash and I hate being on the same stage as her."

Watch the tense exchange here:

When Andy presses Madison for details on her relationship with the athlete, she admits, "He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing -- I've never physically seen him, touched him…"

"You guys FaceTime all the time, Madison!" Austen interjects, with Craig claiming to have been with Madison during one of her video call sessions.

"I am not a f**king liar, and I will stand up for that," Madison tells Andy. "I'm sorry, I'm not lying."

"She's bragging about it, that's it," Austen exclaims, to which Madison replies, "Well, it's better than you!" Then, John Pringle -- who was at one point tied up in a love triangle with Austen and Madison -- crudely offers his two cents with, "I don’t think jerkin' off on FaceTime is cheating. Anyway…"

ET video chatted with Pringle earlier this month, and he teased there's more to be seen when it comes to Madison vs. Craig.

"Craig was on fire," he shared. "Craig is very passionate about what he feels the mistreatment of Austen is by Madison and … he will air his grievances, for sure. But it will be a festivus for the rest of us. He's not shy about it."

Part one of the Southern Charm season 7 reunion airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.