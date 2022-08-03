'Southern Charm' Sneak Peek: Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover's Awkward Chat About Kathryn Dennis (Exclusive)

While they might be friendly exes, it doesn't feel like Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo are friends. At least not in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Southern Charm.

The sneak peek opens up with the pair jumping into an awkward chat, each half of the former couple making small talk about Olivia Flowers' oyster shucking party. Naomie quickly brings up the uncomfortable conversation she had with Chleb Ravenell at that get-together, in which he essentially told Naomie he didn't like being in a relationship with Kathryn Dennis.

"One of the lessons that I learned after, like, everything happened with me and you is, like, never air your dirty laundry with other people," Naomie tells a seemingly disinterested Craig. "Obviously, I've apologized for that, but me talking badly about you, I have so many regrets about that and then I'm pretty sure [my ex, Metul Shah] did it to me. So, you know, karma is very real..."

"Craig is making me really uncomfortable," Naomie remarks in a confessional, her commentary intercut with shots of Craig back at the table doing everything but listening to her. "He's, like, jittery, not making eye contact, looking over his shoulder... I mean, like, who's coming? He's literally acting like I'm part of a sting operation. Something that I clearly don't know is going on, and I wish that Craig would tell me straight-forwardly, instead of acting like a weirdo."

"I don't know why you couldn't just tell me this over the phone," Craig shares in a confessional of his own. The meet-up comes not long after Craig's now-girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, told him she didn't like the idea of him hanging out one-on-one with an ex-girlfriend, which might explain his off-putting demeanor.

Watch the uncomfortable exchange play out here:

"Like, why did we have to have coffee for you to tell me that Chleb's talking s**t about Kathryn?" he goes on to ask.

"But yeah, I don't know... I felt really bad for Kathryn," Naomie tells Craig back at the coffee shop. "And not in, like, a condescending way. Like, genuinely feel bad for her as a person."

"She and I will never be good friends," she adds. "I just feel like it's the right thing to do, to hand you this information..."

"Um, yeah," Craig replies.

"Just talk to her," Naomie pleads.

"Maybe," Craig cracks back.

While it remains to be seen if Craig runs back this info to Kathryn, Naomie did share with ET ahead of the season that she and the show's resident red-headed spitfire found common ground over the course of filming. Or at least, created some boundaries.

"Kathryn and I get to a point throughout the season where we're totally cordial," she said. "I mean, we have to be around each other all the time, so it's way easier to just be like, 'All right, we're good, we're good. I'm not going to worry about it anymore...' than it is to constantly be told to 'f**k off' at these luncheons, which is what was happening there for a while."

"I was really sad when I came back and pretty depressed," she offered of her own season 8 journey, "and kind of working my way out of that and starting to have fun again with the support of my friends, and just living my life was the best thing that I could've done, you know? And so that will play out in real time. You'll get to see every step of it."