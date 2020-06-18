Spanish Singer Pablo Alborán Comes Out as Gay in Heartfelt Video

Pablo Alborán has come out as gay. In a heartfelt video posted on his Instagram on Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer shares the personal news with his fans. Captioning his video, "Tengo algo que deciros," which translates to, "I have something to tell you," Alborán gets candid about his life and who he is.

"I think that we often forget about the love that unites us, that makes us stronger," he explains. "Today, from that love, I have the need to share something very personal."

Adding that he has always fought against racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia, homophobia and other types of hatred, the "Saturno" singer then states: "I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s OK."

"Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am," he continues. "A lot of people suspect, know or just don't care. Since I have been lucky enough to been raised at a home where I had the freedom to love who I wanted to love."

Alborán notes that he has never been discriminated against in his workplace and knows he's luckier than most. "I hope I can make somebody's journey easier with this message," he relays. "But above all that, I do this for me."

He concludes by thanking everyone for their continued support and says he sincerely hopes that he can reconnect with his fans soon.

The singer's news comes amid Pride Month. He's not the only celebrity to have recently shared personal news with their fans and the world.

