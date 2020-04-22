'Spy Kids' Stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega Reunite on Instagram Live

Tuesday was a big day in our quarantine diary. It was the day Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega had a Spy Kids reunion on Instagram Live.

It all came together thanks to Sabara's wife, Meghan Trainor, who revealed that she and her husband had just rewatched the classic movie. Spy Kids, directed by Robert Rodriguez and also starring Antonio Banderas and George Clooney, was released in 2001 -- but nearly 20 years later, it still holds up. It also holds a special place in the hearts of Sabara and PenaVega, who showed off some memorabilia they kept from set.

Sabara revealed he kept his ring from filming, and even showed off his costume, which Trainor's parents had framed for him as a gift. "I'm like, 'Whoa, I used to fit in that!'" he adorably commented.

PenaVega also kept a costume from the movie, but perhaps most impressive was her ability to remember her character's full name: Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez. For the record, Sabara also remembers his character's full name: Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez.

Tuesday's Instagram Live was the first time PenaVega and Trainor had met -- but it was like they were instantly family. As for whether PenaVega's kids have seen the film, the actress admitted that her 3-year-old son Ocean actually prefers The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl, which is ironic because "everyone always thinks that we were in that movie."

PenaVega and Sabara aren't the only beloved cast to reunite during quarantine. See more in the video below.