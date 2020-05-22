Star Sightings: Kim Kardashian West Gives Back, Meghan Trainor Sings for Healthcare Workers & More!

Sing along!

Meghan Trainor performed for Northwell Health's #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series on May 18. During the livestream, she connected with essential healthcare worker Dr. Omar Bholat, a critical care surgeon at North Shore University Hospital and Command Surgeon in the U.S. Army, and her husband, Daryl Sabara, even got in on the singing action!

Northwell Health

Also hitting those high notes will be Morgan Wallen. The country singer will headline the Jack Daniel's multi-genre Facebook and Instagram livestream at 7 p.m. ET on May 22. Fans will be able to donate in real-time to Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund to help raise money for musicians in need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On the feel-good front, Kim Kardashian West took part in Panera's #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge on social media, proudly displaying plates she and her children designed. A $3 donation will help Feeding America provide a freshly prepared meal for someone in need.

Barbra Streisand posted a video for "You'll Never Walk Alone" on May 5, which directly supported DirectRelief.org. "I sang this song almost 20 years ago, after 9/11," she shared. "Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply."

For National Nurses Day on May 6, actress Elizabeth Stanton teamed up with New York City-based non-profit Ellis Island Honors Society to donate meals provided by Buca di Beppo to frontline healthcare heroes. "We started our initiative last week in L.A. with 5,000 meals provided to vulnerable communities and have now reached across the country to thank frontline healthcare workers," Stanton said. "We hope to inspire others to join us as together we provide another 10,000 meals to hospitals on the East Coast."



In early May, Sofia Vergara announced the launch of a global COVID-19 fund with the help of Kiva that aims to offer financial aid to small businesses worldwide, specifically female- and minority-led operations that haven't been able to receive government or bank program loans.

On April 29, filmmaker and actress Gabrielle Anwar and her restauranteur and philanthropist husband Shareef Malnik delivered three-course, hot gourmet meals for frontline ER doctors and nurses who worked night shifts at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and UM Hospital Jackson Memorial in Miami. The meals were fully underwritten by La Adelita Tequila CEO Chris Radomski and prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Christopher Lee with proper social distancing precautions.

Romain Maurice

NBA pro Russell Westbrook surprised frontline workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in downtown Los Angeles with an Italian dinner from The Nice Guy. In partnership with Postmates and the h.wood Group, the L.A. native and his friend, Milo Frank, safely passed out containers of spaghetti bolognese, with vegan and gluten-free options included.

The h.wood Group

Likewise, Hollywood physique expert Eric the Trainer (real name: Eric P. Fleishman) and some of his celebrity clients donated healthy meals to Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center medical staff with help from Sunfare and Quest Nutrition on May 9.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

And on May 2, LL Cool J, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Clive Davis and Team Rubicon’s CEO and co-founder Jake Wood participated in WME agency partner Richard Weitz and his daughter, Demi's, RW Quarantunes fundraiser for Team Rubicon. In partnership with Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, employees, clients and other Zoom participants raised more than $500,000 to support efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Drew Barrymore celebrated National Love a Tree Day by enjoying some fresh air and supporting Black Forest gummy bears' new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign.

Black Forest

John Finlay did some voiceover work while in self-isolation, lending his voice to the emergency preparedness brand, JUDY. The Tiger King star helped launch a new tiger-striped emergency kit, of which 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward America’s Food Fund.

Bachelor in Paradise star Kendall Long teamed up with Lovewild Design's Sierra Zamarripa to release a video for Small Waste that featured useful tips on how to live a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle.

Time to get their healthy drink on! Ashley Graham took to Instagram Story to show off her "absolute favorite drink in the world right now," her Health-Ade Kombucha.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram Stories on May 15 to celebrate the launch of Liquid I.V.'s new guava-hibiscus flavor “Yummy,” inspired by his platinum-selling hit song. The Biebers are among many celebs, including Scooter Braun, Kendall Jenner and Kevin Hart, who have invested in the hydration brand.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

And on a different drinking note, Jay Ellis celebrated World Cocktail Day on May 13 by mixing up cocktails on Instagram Live with Bacardi brand liquors.

Jay Ellis

Getting back to basics! Jana Kramer was clad in athleisurewear, including a loose, dark tank and Ultracor leggings, as she started writing in a journal again.

Also staying comfy was new mom Shay Mitchell, who rocked a stone-hued SETactive sweatsuit for a run to the post office.

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram in a Cult Gaia dress for the brand's #CultGaiaLetsDance initiative, which is an effort to heed the call for aid during this time by donating $25 to No Kid Hungry for every post using the hashtag.

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.