'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery finally has a return date.

More than a year after CBS All Access' flagship Star Trek series dropped its last original episode, the long-awaited season 3 premiere has been set for Thursday, Oct. 15, ViacomCBS' streaming service announced Monday.

The 13-episode season will unfurl with new episodes weekly every Thursday on CBS All Access.

According to the official synopsis, the third season "finds the USS Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation."

One of the crew's "new friends" will be Cleveland "Book" Booker, portrayed by Supergirl's David Ajala. Book is described as a "mischievous, smart and capable" character who "has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."

"Book is going to be a character who is going to break the rules a little bit. It's always fun to break the rules a little bit, and it starts right from the beginning of the season," the British actor said at last year's Comic-Con.

Watch the premiere date announcement below.

The news comes days after the cast of Star Trek: Discovery reunited virtually for Comic-Con@Home, where they offered an early preview of season 3 following the sophomore finale that saw the Discovery crew blast off 950 years into the future to parts unknown.

"There's the obvious hope that that works, that the plan works. And even logistically, that we land where we're supposed to, that we defeat Control, that we save the world and save the universe. There's inherent hope in that," series star Sonequa Martin-Green shared during the panel. "And also, the hope to continue discovering myself as Burnham. That'll always be there. That hope of continual unveiling and finding that perfect, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within me."

Following last April's season 2 finale, showrunner Michelle Paradise played coy about what awaits the Discovery crew now that the series is forging its own path.

"I can't say anything about season 3 except to say that I'm excited for it," Paradise told ET last year. "I think fans will be excited for it and I'm so thrilled with season 2. I'm so proud of how it turned out. Hopefully everyone finds the last episode as satisfying as we did and we did really work hard to pay off all of those character arcs over the course of the season, and the little character moments like the Stamets/Culber [scene in the medical bay]. I'm super excited to see where our characters go in the future and hopefully everyone else will be too."

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.