'Star Trek: Prodigy' Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Trailer!

Star Trek: Prodigy is preparing to launch! Paramount+ announced the release date for the upcoming kids' show -- Oct. 28 -- during Star Trek Day on Wednesday.

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon previewed the new animated series during Star Trek Day, at a panel moderated by host Mica Burton.

Star Trek: Prodigy will debut with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. Watch the trailer below.

To commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series television premiere date, Paramount+ began live-streaming the official Star Trek Day celebration for free on its platform on Wednesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

The celebration is hosted by Burton and Will Wheaton, with the duo guiding viewers through programming set to include free live-streamed panels -- many of which will reunite both cast members and creative minds from 10 Star Trek television series. Notable stars set to speak on the panels include Patrick Stewart, George Takei and LeVar Burton, among many others.

