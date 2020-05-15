'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Led by Pike and Spock Is Coming to CBS All Access

CBS All Access' Star Trek universe is expanding with another spinoff series.

On Friday, the streaming service announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will follow the adventures of the USS Enterprise crew comprised of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). The characters were first introduced in season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery and became instant fan favorites.

Strange New Worlds will follow Pike, Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Meyers will man the new series.

The cast took part in a video message, announcing the news of Strange New Worlds.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said Alex Kurtzman, who oversees CBS All Access' Star Trek universe. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” Goldsman said. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS.”

A spinoff featuring Pike, Spock and Number One has long been rumored, ever since they were welcomed into the Discovery fold. The last time viewers saw the trio was in Discovery's season 2 finale, when the USS Enterprise crew returned to their starship to go off on their next galactic mission. (Mount, Peck and Romijn reprised their characters for standalone episodes of Short Treks.) Now, we know what their next move will be.

Over the past several years, ET caught up with Mount, Peck and Romijn about their time playing these iconic characters for the small screen.

"The thing that I liked most about Pike, particularly for Discovery coming out of a situation with a captain they couldn't trust and coming out of a canon where the famous captain we know of, Kirk, is a swaggering lothario, it's great to play a captain who's equally effective but doesn't operate so much from a place of ego as a place of extreme conviction in the Starfleet code and curiosity of what's out there," Mount told ET last January. "He's almost egoless to a fault. If he had a superpower, it would be to turn his bridge crew into a larger brain. When he is in doubt, he has no problem saying, 'I am completely lost. I have no idea what's going on and the best idea wins. Go!' There are all these scenes where you see that happen and you see that happen in the first episode. You see him turn that crew into a brain and I think it makes for great television."

"Absolutely daunting, terrifying. I started out almost wishing I would get fired because I was like, 'This is impossible. How's this gonna happen? How's this gonna work? Am I capable of this?' And I came into a situation that could not have been more supportive, starting with Sonequa [Martin-Green], who really sets the tone for the set and the rest of the cast, the crew -- everybody was just glass half full kind of people," Peck told ET in February 2019 of joining as Spock. "Not only is it Spock, who is iconic and beloved, but it's very difficult as an actor. The work that's done on Star Trek is very challenging and very technical so I had a lot of things to really align and get right to walk away feeling good about it. It was just an incredible experience. It was an experience of a lifetime."

Romijn recalled getting fitted into Number One's iconic Starfleet uniform for the first time when she spoke with ET in July 2018. “When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series," she said at the time, adding she was "stunned" when she first slipped into her costume. "But when they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the ‘60s, we’ve gone with a little bit of a ‘60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there’s a ‘60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it’s gorgeous -- really, really beautiful sets.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest Star Trek series to launch on CBS All Access, which already counts Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks in its arsenal. CBS All Access is also in development on Michelle Yeoh's Section 31 spinoff.

