Stassi Schroeder Dropped by Publicist After Faith Stowers Calls Attention to Her Past Racist Actions

A day after Stassi Schroeder apologized for her past racist actions against her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers, the 31-year-old reality star has been dropped by her publicist and agent.

Variety confirmed the news, with UTA telling the outlet that Schroeder is no longer a client of the agency. Likewise, Metro Public Relations confirmed to Variety that they "made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi."

Shortly before being dropped by her publicist and agent, both Schroeder and her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, took to Instagram to express regret over their past actions, specifically those concerning Stowers, who appeared on seasons four and six of the Bravo series.

Schroeder and Doute's statements came days after Stowers recalled a 2018 incident during an Instagram Live session.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," Stowers said. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

"This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Stowers added, seemingly referencing Schroeder's past appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast.

Around the same time of Schroeder's podcast appearance, Doute tweeted the Daily Mail article and a message to her followers.

"Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on MTV and gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there," she wrote, referencing Stowers.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder wrote. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she continued, alluding to Stowers' affair with Jax Taylor, who was dating his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, at the time. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," Schroeder added. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions -- to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Meanwhile, Doute wrote that she's been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning" amid the recent protests.

"I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote. "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance."

"I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry," Doute added. "I will do better. I have to do better."

