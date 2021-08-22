Stephanie Beatriz Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Brad Hoss

Stephanie Beatriz's daughter is here! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her husband, Brad Hoss, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rosaline.

In the pic, Beatriz smiles as she sits next to Rosaline's car seat. Only the newborn's legs are visible in the shot.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star captioned the pic. "... Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line."

"I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she continued. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude."

Beatriz concluded her caption with a message for her daughter, writing, "Roz, you are so cool."

Hoss, 39, shared the same pic on his Instagram, revealing that he and his wife brought their baby girl home last week.

"My precious cargo," he captioned the photo. "... We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced they were expecting in June, with a baby bump pic that Beatriz captioned, "Mom and Dad (for real tho)."

When ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Beatriz shortly thereafter, the actress opened up about becoming a mom.

"I really feel like as a parent I think my job is to be the steward of this little human soul," she said. "It's not my job to make them be this or that, or push them to fit anything. It's literally just to try to get them to see that the world is full of beautiful things and that they're going to have a big part of making it a better place if they want to do that."

