Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Remembered By Wife Alllison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and More at Celebration of Life

There were a number of moving speeches and tributes delivered in honor of the late DJ. Boss' wife was among those who spoke, as did their 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Fowler. The family's pastor, Joe Smith, hosted the ceremony.

DeGeneres, Brady, comedian-host Loni Love and So You Think You Can Dance's Jeff Thacker also attended. Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed at the emotional gathering, where there were also dance tributes from Bdash (James Derrick), Slavik Pustovoytov and Ceasare “Tighteyex” Willis.

Love later took to Instagram and shared a photo of the ceremony's program.

In honor of Boss's legacy, Holker and her family have started a foundation dubbed the Move with Kindness Foundation, which "aims to carry on the legacy of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss by spreading love and mental health awareness."

Boss, who was laid to rest at a private funeral last month, died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He left behind his wife of nearly a decade and their three children -- Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Earlier this week, the Ellen Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, located just outside Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, honored the late choreographer and house DJ on Ellen by planting a tree with a plaque bearing his name.

"In Memory of Stephen "tWitch" Boss and the light he brought to the world," the plaque planted in the ground reads.

"As we celebrated the one year anniversary of our Ellen Campus this past week, we took a moment to recognize a very special person who left us too soon," the post's caption reads. "tWitch brought light to so many and was a wonderful friend to @ellendegeneres In his honor we planted this tree so he will be forever remembered on the campus."

Gap and The Brooklyn Circus also recently launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to Boss in their new campaign. Boss was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.

In a bittersweet video spot for the campaign, Boss models the capsule collection while dancing, laughing and smiling.

The brand shared the following statement alongside the campaign and collection's release: "The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKC community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.