Stevie Lee, 'Jackass' Star and Wrestler, Dies at 54

Stevie Lee's family has confirmed that he "unexpectedly passed away" on Wednesday. He was 54.

On a GoFundMe page, his relatives said that he died at his home in the morning. Lee was a professional wrestler, who went by the name Puppet the Psycho Dwarf in the ring, and also appeared on Jackass 3D.

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," read the statement. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

"He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling," the statement continued. "He needs our help to give him one last curtain call."

Donations from the GoFundMe page are going to Lee's brother, Jim Richardson, to assist with funeral costs.

Lee, whose full name was Stevie Lee Richardson, began his pro wrestling career in 2002 on the pay-per-view series NWA: Total Nonstop Action. He later created the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, and landed a 2010 reality series Half-Pint Brawlers on Spike TV, Deadline reports.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

Lee also had several movie roles. He appeared as himself in the 2010 feature Jackass 3D, and was cast as a Munchkin in the 2013 movie Oz the Great and Powerful. The very next year, Lee had a part on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Freak Show.

RIP Stevie Lee aka Puppet the Psycho Dwarf. I’ll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had. Godspeed my friend. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 11, 2020

After hearing of his death, pro wrestler Frankie Kazarian honored Lee on social media, tweeting, "RIP Stevie Lee aka Puppet the Psycho Dwarf. I’ll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had. Godspeed my friend."