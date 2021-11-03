Sting Reveals Advice He Received From Lady Gaga and Lionel Richie Ahead of His Vegas Residency (Exclusive)

Sting is opening up about his exciting new Las Vegas gig. The 70-year-old legendary musician sat down with ET's Denny Directo about his "My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and he talked about being a fan of fellow artists' Vegas residencies as well.

Sting told ET he watched both Lionel Richie and Lady Gaga's successful shows.

"Well, I had to check out the competition, you know, I'm not stupid," he joked. "I saw Lionel, he was fantastic. I saw Gaga the other night and she blew me away, what a talent."

Sting revealed the advice they gave him for his own Vegas stint, and it turns out it's fashion-related.

"Well, they said I should change my frock after every number," he said. "You know, I'm kind of busy up there, I'm playing the bass. I took my jacket off at one point, that was my only concession."

"Well, we're working on the rhinestone thing, you know, maybe next time," he added about whether or not fans will get to see him in a bedazzled suit.

On a more serious note, Sting talked about not wanting to disappoint fans who have waited over a year for the show.

"You know, people bought those tickets 18 months ago and held on to them and I don't take that for granted," he said. "There's a lot of other things to distract you but, you know, I wanted to make good on that commitment we made and I think we did."

He explained how having a residency has allowed him to experiment with visuals like never before.

"I've played Vegas before, you know, coming in for one night," he noted. "I normally do great sound and great lights, but I've never had the opportunity to create such a different context for all the songs. So, each song has it's own visual world, and the people I'm working with are state of the art and I love to turn around and see what's going on behind me, this three dimensional supernatural thing happening, and that's unusual for me and a great novelty so I'm so excited."

Sting is also looking forward to releasing his new album, The Bridge, which drops on Nov. 19.

"Well, it's a crazy time in the whole world, you know, we've been through this pandemic," he shared. "I had some personal loss in this period. I was in the middle of my touring cycle and obviously, you know, shut down, so I just shifted the cycle along a little bit and went straight to the studio thinking, 'Well, I'm gonna be stuck at home for a long time, I may as well use the opportunity to do some work.' I had no idea what was going to come out of it and a year later, I have something that I'm very proud of called 'The Bridge' and it's a metaphor that is very useful for this moment."

"I think we're all looking for a bridge to the future that is somewhere safe, somewhere happy, and somewhere less anxious," he continued. "I'm looking for that, everyone I know is looking for that, so the album deals with those issues in transition from one world to another one place, one state of mind."

When asked about his legacy, the iconic singer said he wants to be known for more than his hit songs.

"My legacy, I hope, is beyond the music," he reflected. "You know, I'm more than just a musician. I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a citizen. The legacy is a bigger thing than just hits."

