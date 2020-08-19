'Stranger Things' Creators Confirm Season 4 'Won't Be the End'

Looks like there's more Stranger Things beyond season 4. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the popular Netflix series will continue past the current fourth season, which had begun filming earlier this year, before the coronavirus halted production in March.

"Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," Ross revealed, debunking speculation that the series would conclude with the fourth installment.

"[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show," he elaborated. "Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

The Duffer Brothers remained mum on how long they foresee Stranger Things going.

Filming began in February on the fourth season, but the pandemic shut everything down several weeks later. While Ross intimated that "everyone's excited to get back to work," there are still too many unknowns for there to be a firm start date.

"The priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back," he said in the interview.

If there has been a silver lining to the unexpected hiatus due to the pandemic, it's more time spent crafting the scripts.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," Matt shared. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."

Whenever Stranger Things does return, season 4 will have a lot of questions to answer, most notably Jim Hopper's resurrection and his Russia imprisonment.

Here is, in part, the Duffer Brothers' note about the upcoming season: "Although it’s not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix.

