'Stranger Things' Releases Creepy Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Are you listening, Stranger Things fans? Almost two years since the last season of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama was released, fans are getting a new teaser for the highly anticipated fourth season.

On Thursday Netflix released a one-minute clip, with the caption, "Eleven, are you listening?"

In the clip, we see children in hospital gowns with shaved heads being tested with a series of games, including chess and a Connect Four-style board. A white-haired man resembling the evil Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) is seen walking down the hall from behind and saying, "Good morning, children," to which the children reply, "Good morning, Papa."

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) used to call Brenner "Papa" when she was working within the institution before breaking free.

After the kids in the clip say they're doing "good," the man replies, "I'm glad to hear it because today I have something very special planned for you."

The music intensifies as the camera pans to a door marked "11," and the man says, "Eleven, are you listening?" before the clip cuts to Eleven's eyes bursting open.

Dr. Brenner seemingly died in the first season of the thrilling drama during a Demogorgon attack, so this could possibly be a look back at Eleven's origin story.

ET recently spoke to Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, about the upcoming season.

"When it comes to the tone of the season, it's definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids," he shared at the time. "As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters."

Matarazzo said he didn't know when the show would end but that the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, had a plan for bringing it to a satisfying conclusion.

"I heard from them that they have a pretty clear idea as to where they want to wrap the show up," he said. "And I think they have a completely clear outline as to how they want their show to end. But what's good about them is that though they have their conclusion and though they have their idea of how they want this to wrap up, they're very keen on letting it play out by ear."

No release date has been set for Stranger Things season 4.