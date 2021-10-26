'Succession' Renewed for Season 4 on HBO

HBO has announced that Succession will be back for a fourth season. The news comes as the Emmy-winning family drama continues to roll out its acclaimed third season, with episode 3 debuting on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the Roy family as its members viciously fight for control of Waystar RoyCo and stake claim in what they think is rightfully theirs. The ensemble stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy and Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, with Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans, Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg Hirsch, and J. Smith-Cameron as Waystar general counsel Gerri Kellman.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

HBO also revealed that the season 3 premiere, which picked up soon after where things left off in the shocking season 2 finale, when Kendall publicly blamed his father for the company’s various misconduct, drew 1.4 million viewers across all platforms. That marks a high for the series and makes it the best premiere night of any HBO original since the launch of HBO Max.

Given the anticipation for the series, especially after a two-year delay, the cast opened up to ET about returning with season 3 and not succumbing to any pressure that comes with all the hype. “It’s exciting [to be back]” Snook said. “Like, we were waiting two years to start shooting it. So to have it coming out and seeing what we created… we are proud that we managed to do it in the midst of the pandemic.”

Despite winning seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and two acting trophies for Strong and guest star Cherry Jones, Culkin said there was no added concern about coming back. “I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff,” he shared. “I don’t really feel that kind of pressure.”

“I think we all just feel very confident about this show. The writing is just rock solid. The characters are so fun. The cast is amazing,” Smith-Cameron added.

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.