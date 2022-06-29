'Summer House' Season 7: Here's Who Is and Isn't Returning

Summer House is switching things up a bit. ET has learned Luke Gulbranson, Alex Wach and Andrea Denver are not returning for season 7, which is set to start filming in July.

Fans, however, can expect to see Ciara Miller, despite speculation that she was not asked to return or that she was demoted from the show. It's also safe to say Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are returning for the upcoming season. It's also likely that Danielle Olivera will return.

As for Gulbranson, the 38-year-old took to Instagram Live on Tuesday and addressed "the elephant in the room." Among the three who are not returning, Gulbranson is the only one who addressed the rumor head-on.

"I wanted people to hear that from me," he said in his 14-minute video. "I won’t be on the show. I’m extremely thankful for the past three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton. Actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna spend the summer with them. It breaks my heart."

Gulbranson did, however, hint that there's another show in the works for him, saying he's soon going to be filming a pilot for a a possible home renovation show. He also mentioned there are two movies in the works for him. As for why he's not returning, Gulbranson didn't divulge any details. When asked, he only said, "I can't answer the why."

Wach took to Instagram as well and posted a cryptic message that mentioned life throwing "some curve balls now and again." In the post, accompanied by a shirtless photo, Wach said he "didn't handle" the curve ball "in the best way," so much so that he shut himself down physically and emotionally. But with the help of some friends over the course of a few weeks, Wach said he's "learning to take some time to self-reflect and take a step back, something that is extremely hard to do living within the NYC hustle and bustle lifestyle."

Denver has yet to address his exit.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Hubbard and DeSorbo at the MTV Awards, where they had very different things to say about the state of their friendship, or lack thereof if you ask Hubbard.

Prior to presenting together at the MTV Awards, Hubbard said she hadn't spoken to DeSorbo since the heated reunion. And with season 7 set to begin filming, Hubbard says it's likely "we'll have it out there."

For her part, DeSorbo said she's excited about the upcoming season because fans will get to see for the first time a "real-life boyfriend" and relationship play out in the Bravo series.