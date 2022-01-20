Super Bowl Halftime 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Star in Epic Trailer

Titled The Call, the trailer shows the musicians as they each receive a call from Dr. Dre asking them to head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to participate in an epic performance.

Directed by F. Gary Gray and scored by Adam Blackstone, the cinematic trailer, which will air in 30-second spots throughout the NFL Divisional and Conference playoffs, features a compilation of legendary tracks from the performers.

"Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show," F. Gary Gray said. "As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!"

"Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi. "Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages,"

Kaplan added, "It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind the scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks."

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Blige in November, the singer said of the performance, "That's a big stage, that's the whole world really watching."

"[I want to] just be beautiful and strong and courageous, and give the world what they need with that little bit of time I have," she told ET of her hopes for the performance.

As for Snoop Dogg, he told ET a month prior that "it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed."

Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.