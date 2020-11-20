'Supernatural': Heartbreaking Series Finale Met With Sobbing and Outrage From Fans on Twitter

*Caution: Spoilers ahead! Do not read if you haven't watched the season 15 finale!

After 15 seasons, Supernatural came to a definitive end on Thursday with a series finale that left many fans divided. The finale undeniably closed the book on the Supernatural saga, and fans responded with a mix of outrage and uncontrollable weeping.

After the previous episode, "Inherit The Earth," wrapped up all the season's storylines, Thursday's series finale, "Carry On," opened with the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) ad Dean (Jensen Ackles) sitting around, bored, with no evil to fight.

Soon, however, they come across a group of vampires who are kidnapping children and they hunt down their nest. In a sequence that feels like a freak-of-the-week episode from the first season, Dean and Sam duke it out and decapitate some bad guys.

That is, until, Dean gets inadvertently impaled on a piece of rebar sticking out of a wall during the fight, right as Sam kills the final vampire. Dean then delivers an impassioned and heartfelt monologue to his brother about the importance of carrying on and living his life, and then he straight-up dies.

Needless to say, this fairly shocking turn of events threw many viewers for a loop. There were quite a few who couldn't contain their tears over watching a beloved character get killed off after all these years.

I’m not crying your crying 😭😭😭😭 — AlyssaShyanne (@AlyssaRasmus) November 20, 2020

what the HECK. not me sobbing over this. STOPPPPPP #Supernatural — faith💜 (@purplefacey) November 20, 2020

But we're only halfway! What are they gonna doooo? Arggh I can't handle this #supernatural — Emily loves Cas who loves Dean (@EmTheSimp) November 20, 2020

ive never cried on supernatural so much in my life #supernatural pic.twitter.com/rcq92bQ1ZD — soos | spn spoilers (@_sogetthis) November 20, 2020

However, there were a whole lot of fans who were downright enraged that this was the unceremonious end for Dean. After 15 full seasons of battling all-powerful gods and demons and every bad guy under the sun, Dean meets his end because of a sharp thing sticking out of a wall.

the writers are going to HELL for this ! #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/elwTGs54YQ — jen ♡ (@softxiris) November 20, 2020

jensen was so right for hating this episode we should’ve listened #supernatural — mads ❁ | spn spoilers (@sIvthrins) November 20, 2020

When we said we wanted a Dean monologue. After Cas,Jack and Sam had all had one. THIS WASNT WHAT WE MEANT. #spn #Supernatural #ThankYouSupernatural #SPNFamilyForever — Madd09 (@madalynn09) November 20, 2020

this better be a joke, it’s only been 10 minutes :/ #SupernaturalFinale #Supernatural — Peppa Pig stan acc 😳💋💅🏽 SPN SPOILERS (@negroaang) November 20, 2020

CW_SPN really hates us. I see now why jensen hated this ending#Supernatural — Gurisha (@gurisha_sarna) November 20, 2020

#Supernatural yall better not pull a game of thrones with a shit ending rn — jenni. (@jennifreda) November 20, 2020

Dean's death, however, came about half-way through the show, so there were some who were still holding out hope that Sam would somehow save his brother or bring him back to life.

However, this didn't pan out. The finale saw Sam moping around heartbroken for a few minutes before revealing that Dean made his way to Heaven -- which the show presents as a beautiful forest filled with babbling brooks and open roads.

Dean is reunited in Heaven with Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), as well as "Baby," his 1967 Chevy Impala, which he gleefully drives through the dirt roads with Kansas' "Carry On My Wayward Son" blaring loud.

I just screamed so hard OH MY GOD DEAN MADE IT TO HEAVEN WITH BOBBY AND EVERYONE IS LIVING TOGETHER OH MY GOD DEAN GETS PEACE #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/w941KeYaqU — nethmi (spn spoilers!!) 📌 (@lwtsvelvet) November 20, 2020

I honestly don't understand. I am loosing hope too. #Supernatural — Wear a Mask, ICU beds are full! Go for Blue, GA! (@MostlyUsesWords) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, fans get a chance to watch Sam spend time with his baby boy, whom he named Dean. We see Sam and "Baby Dean" grow up to be a teenager, then a young adult -- all the while Sam grows older as well (we can tell because of his white hair).

Eventually, we see Sam in a hospital bed in the family's living room as an old man, and his son gives him permission to die. Then he flatlines and ends up in Heaven (young again) and joins his brother on a bridge over a river. Not exactly the blaze of glory ending many might have expected.

Needless to say, fans were split when it came to the emotional afterlife reunion that capped off the show's lengthy run.

Sam uncovering baby and sitting on the driver's seat and the tears are rolling again 😭😭#Supernatural #CarryOn — Toni ▪︎ Family Don't End ▪︎ They/He (@JensFloofHair) November 20, 2020

idk wtf is going on in supernatural rn but it rlly shouldve ended at season 5 — slimothy james 🍄 (@jimhowletts) November 20, 2020

it’s not even funny anymore this just sucks #Supernatural — tha ⚯͛ || spn spoilers (@scarIetbitch) November 20, 2020

I think I missed the ending because my eyes were filled with tears 😭 #Supernatural #ThankYouSupernatural #SPNFamilyForever — Shay ¹ᴰღ ♛ (@NarrysXCake_) November 20, 2020

