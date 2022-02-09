'Survivor' Reveals 18 Newest Castaways Competing in Season 42

Survivor is getting ready to set sail -- and then strand a whole new group of castaways for the show's 42nd season.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed the 18 new castaways that will compete on the next edition of the Emmy Award-winning series, and the network promises this will be the "one of the most intense versions" of the show yet.

The hotly anticipated season will feature "game-changing twists, and a relentless pace," according to the press release, which will "push these castaways to their limits."

"These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach," the network teased. "The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game."

Here's a look at the 18 new castaways who will be competing for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million grand prize!

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Michele Crowe/CBS

Name: Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

Survivor returns to CBS with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.