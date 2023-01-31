'Survivor' Season 44 Sneak Preview: Meet the New Cast

The bonds are forming quickly on this season of Survivor. In a sneak peek at season 44, host Jeff Probst questions the cast members' intentions and strategies ahead of the game.

"I'm just trying to figure out what's going on right now," barbershop owner Matthew Grinstead-Mayle from Columbus, Ohio, admits. "I don't even know. The anxiety is so high. So, I'm sure I should be fearful, but I'm not there yet. I'm just trying to take deep breaths and just try to hold it all in because if I don't, I feel like my heart is just going to plop right here and just make a mess out of everybody here in the front row."

Matthew and his fellow contestants are facing quite an uphill battle. "Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates," reads the press release for this season. "The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day."

In the end, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and go home with $1 million.

The thrilling two-hour premiere of Survivor season 44 airs Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Now let's meet this season's contestants.

CBS

Name: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

CBS

Name: Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, California

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Security software engineer

CBS

Name: Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Newton, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Security specialist

CBS

Name: Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

CBS

Name: Carson Garrett

Age: 20 Hometown: Rome, Georgia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: NASA engineering student

CBS

Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

CBS

Name: Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

CBS

Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Engineering manager

CBS

Name: Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Massachusetts

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Product manager

CBS

Name: Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

Current Residence: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Occupation: Research coordinator

CBS

Name: Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current Residence: Bronx, New York

Occupation: New York City firefighter

CBS

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Insurance agent

CBS

Name: Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Maryland

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Charity projects manager

CBS

Name: Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Illinois

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Tech investor

CBS

Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

Current Residence: Mesa, Arizona

Occupation: Yogi

CBS

Name: Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minnesota

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Management consultant

CBS

Name: Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minnesota

Current Residence: Hugo, Minnesota

Occupation: Drug counselor

CBS

Name: Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist