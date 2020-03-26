'Survivor: Winners at War': The First Castaway Leaves Edge of Extinction -- and the Competition

And then there were 19!

Survivor: Winners at War kicked off in February with 20 former winners battling it out for the title of Best of the Best and a prize of $2 million -- but Wednesday's episode just saw that list dwindle down to 19.

Thanks to the Edge of Extinction twist in play this season, players voted out so far have been sent off to another island, with a chance to re-enter the game. However, upon her arrival at Extinction, Sandra Diaz-Twine decided not to wait it out. After describing to the rest of the group -- Parvati, Boston Rob, Amber, Danni, Natalie, Ethan and Tyson -- how she got voted out of the game, Sandra promptly announced it was time for her to raise the flag and exit the game for good.

"I don't want to stay, because I feel like I can't do anything else. My time here is done and I've done everything I possibly can do in the world and in the game of Survivor. I don't need to do anything else to move on," she explained.

"I have no interest in running up the mountain for a little scoop of rice," Sandra told the camera, referencing the challenges at Extinction. "I'm not very good at the challenges. Everybody knows that. I feel I would be wasting my time just for an opportunity to get back in the game."

The show's only two-time winner (for now) added: "I'm happy to go into retirement and know I did the best I could with what I had. At the end of the day, I'm still the queen and I'll always stay the queen."

CBS

Sandra told ET in February that she was happy with how her game ended up this season.

"I'm happy with the season. I know it's going to be awesome. It's probably going to be the No. 1, because we were so dysfunctional and I'm just dying to see what people said behind my back," she said. "One thing is when they're in front of you, but the minute they're off with somebody else, they're talking sh*t. So, I'm dying to see what was being said."

"There were people playing with me that I thought had my back," she said -- seemingly hinting at Denise's brutal backstab on last week's episode. "I need therapy right now. Get me the psychiatrist; I'm hurting right now."

As for her Survivor retirement, Sandra said she came to the conclusion after seeing how her age affected her ability to complete challenges. She had continuously sat out of the immunity challenges on Winners at War, and seemingly didn't have a shot at reentering the game from the Edge of Extinction, if the show were to follow the traditional format -- reintroducing a player who won a physical challenge.

"It's just harder to put one foot in front of the other when you wake up out there miserable with back pain and 45 and you can't put one foot in front of the other, and then you have to go to these physically demanding challenges that I just -- I like the easier, raggedy challenges from back in the day," she said with a laugh. "These Ninja Warrior challenges, they're not helpful."

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.