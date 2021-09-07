Susan Sarandon to Star in Fox's Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Monarch centers on the Romans, America's first family of country music, and is a multigenerational family drama set in Texas. The Romans are headed by the talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.