Tamra Judge Is Returning to 'Real Housewives of Orange County' as a Housewife

It's official -- Tamra Judge is back! Bravo has announced that the 54-year-old reality star is set to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a housewife.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement was made on Andy Cohen's WWHL, the reality star tweeted, "The Judge is back and drama’s in session."

Judge first exited the show in early 2020, and after months of speculation, her return has been confirmed. The news comes just weeks after Judge slammed Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin for seemingly spoiling her comeback in a since-deleted video.

In the clip -- captured by a Bravo fan account -- Zarin took to her Instagram Stories and said, "Tamra's coming back, and my friend Vicky's not happy."

It didn't take long for the video to get around social media, and ultimately in front of Judge, who tweeted, "Go f**k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b**ch!"

Go fuck yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch! — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Zarin later backtracked her comments, saying in a new video that she has no "inside information" and was simply repeating a headline she read. "Thirsty about what?" Zarin asked. "I'm so happy for you. You wanted this and I'm happy for you. Why is there any ... anyway, we're gonna have to straighten this out."

Shannon Beador, meanwhile, played coy during an interview with Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy earlier this week when asked about Judge's return.

"So, I wanna talk about Real Housewives of Orange County. From what I understand, it's been confirmed that Tamra is back. This is what I have heard: that Noella and Dr. Jen are out, Emily and Gina are still in as well as Heather and you, and then I heard a rumor that there's going to be one to two new girls. Can you confirm or deny?" Lewis asked.

"I think so. We never find out who the new people are until you start filming," Beador replied, seemingly tiptoeing around the question about Judge and going straight to talk of new cast members. "I don't have a lot of friends, so I never know the who the new people are."

Judge, for her part, paid a visit to Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, and while she didn't give any details of her return away, she did chime in on some of the current Real Housewives drama, including Sutton Stracke’s conflict with Diana Jenkins and more.

Judge also played coy about her return while chatting with ET last week, simply responding, "can't say," when asked if she'd be back filming this season.