Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Son Braden Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s 6-year-old son had to have emergency surgery. On Sunday, Christina shared that their son, Brayden, had an appendectomy.

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning,” the 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star wrote next to a photo of Brayden resting in a hospital bed. “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early.”

Christina ended the message by celebrating Mother’s Day, noting that she has three healthy children and a supportive husband, Josh Hall. “Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”

Tarek also shared the news about their son on his respective Instagram account.

“It’s been an interesting 24 hours. Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery,” the 40-year-old Flip or Flop star captioned another picture of Brayden resting in the hospital. “He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room. It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom. He’s such a strong boy and of course he told me he’s very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he’s obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️ very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy.”

Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, commented on his post and sent some love to her husband. “️❤️ 😢Scary scary day for us my love. I love you so much,” the Selling Sunset star wrote.

Additionally, Heather also shared a series of photos of Brayden in the hospital sleeping and playing games with his father.

“Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to. Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM. Bray had to have an emergency appendectomy surgery & removal of his Meckles Diverticulum," she wrote. "Scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early. The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him. Times like these we ban together as a family. It’s been a very emotional day but he is doing well and recovering ❤️.”

In addition to Brayden, Christina and Tarek are parents to their 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, while Christina is also mom to 2-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.