Taylor Hanson Welcomes 7th Child With Wife Natalie: Meet Maybellene!

Taylor Hanson is officially a father of 7! The 37-year-old musician and his 36-year-old wife, Natalie, welcomed their baby girl, Maybellene Alma Joy, earlier this month, and on Thursday, Taylor took to Instagram to share the little girl's first photo

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number," Taylor, who is one of seven children himself, captioned the sweet shot of himself cradling the baby girl in his hands.

Natalie also shared a sweet shot of the couple's little one, sleeping peacefully as her parents held her up in front of the Christmas tree.

Taylor is already dad to 18-year-old son Jordan, 15-year-old daughter Penelope, 14-year-old son River, 12-year-old son Viggo, 8-year-old daughter Wihelmina, and 1-year-old son Claude.

Taylor might have the most kids out of the boy band of brothers, Hanson, but both Isaac, 40, and Zac, 35, have big families of their own.

Isaac has three children with his wife, Nicole, and Zac has four with his wife, Kathryn.