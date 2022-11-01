Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Starting in the U.S. in March 2023

Attention, Swifties! Taylor Swift took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming The Eras Tour, calling it "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

The poster for the tour features a variety of Swift's past looks from her hit albums, including her most recent release, Midnights.

The tour is set to kick off on March 18, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, with 27 U.S. dates listed. Swift noted that the first leg of the tour would be in stadiums across America "with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

The 32-year-old singer also shared a series of musical guests who would be joining her on tour, including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, beabadoobee, girl in red, GAYLE, and OWENN.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me," she wrote. "I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming."

Fans can register for presale tickets on Ticketmaster, with registration closing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.