Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Revealed Her Next Rerecorded Album

Before Taylor Swift pulled out her "mood board" during her brief appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colberton Tuesday, her devoted fans were already consulting their own conspiracy theory boards.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is notorious for dropping a slew of Easter eggs into her interviews, and her five-minute appearance got the Internet buzzing.

After her Colbert interview, fans think they have a clear idea of what's coming next. Swift's references to her hit song, "Shake It Off," the location New York, New York, and her actual shoutout to "my album, 1989," has fans speculating that 1989 will be her next rerecorded album release.

Swift first released 1989 in 2014 and it was her first pop album. The hit record features many memorable singles, including "Blank Space," "Welcome to New York," "Style" and "Out of the Woods."

Here's how fans are reacting to Swift's latest interview and possible clues:

taylor swift is so cruel and i love it#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/RePKqRfy60 — rin²⁸◟̽◞̽ (@houaylorshome) April 14, 2021

Mom. Come get me. Taylor Swift has left more easter eggs and I’m scared pic.twitter.com/kIpBauHRgR — fearlessly, Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) April 14, 2021

that wasn’t an interview, that was taylor swift dangling information in front of our faces and telling us to come and get it — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) April 14, 2021

specific things taylor said on stephen colbert:

2008, 18, 44 years 179 days, 513, 54, new york, new york, 1989, scoozi’s chicago, you need to calm down, stephen king, dark tower, the shining, the stand, 511, 33035, shake it off



do what you will with this info. #TaylorSwift — julianne (@swiftzys) April 14, 2021

taylor swift on the stephen colbert show in a nutshell:



"hi i'm taylor and there's one thing you should know about me... i was born in 1989!" — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) April 14, 2021

Miss @taylorswift13 hinted multiple times at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) IS COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) April 14, 2021

taylor swift just dropped fearless, hinted at 1989 and is wearing a cardigan—I’M SO CONFUSED ERA WISE😭pic.twitter.com/QdYtK9dHTL — TUSHAR (@reputushion) April 14, 2021

normal artists announcements: ______ is coming.



taylor swift: does a whole ass interview with weird easter eggs — ً (@fancysnaake) April 14, 2021

taylor swift fans trying to explain why they think #1989TaylorsVersion is the next album to be re-recorded pic.twitter.com/UgQVlfKyzG — jen ☾ (Taylor’s Version) (@harrysuitss) April 14, 2021

me: uhhhh 1989 coming because she said shake it off?



swifties: based on the trajectory of the moon and the sun 44 years and 179 days before stephen king was born, and the knowledge that taylor swift had her first pizza at 3:23 pm on the 12th of october 1992, it's safe to assume — eli !! (@areyouokeli) April 14, 2021

