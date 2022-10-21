Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full.

Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting, screaming and singing, closing things out with a flirty wink to the camera. The video teaser reteams Swift with Rina Yang, the cinematographer she previously worked with on the "All Too Well" 10-minute short film.

The video's end credits revealed involvement from a slew of actor collaborators, including Haim's Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim; producer Jack Antonoff; model Laith Ashley; comedian Mike Birbiglia; Oscar winner Laura Dern; comedian John Early; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis; glam mogul Pat McGrath and burlesque legend Dita Von Teese.

"I just wanted to first of all say thank you so much to Amazon for giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser-trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time,” Swift said on-air in a message at the start of the video premiere. "Those projects are the Midnights music movies, the music videos that I've made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them. And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the 'All Too Well' 10-minute short film. So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors, which you’ll find out more about at the end of the teaser-trailer."

The first full-length video from Midnights, "Anti-Hero," dropped Friday morning at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.

When the clock struck midnight on the East Coast on Oct. 21, the 32-year-old singer's 10th studio album was officially released.

The songstress took to Instagram the moment the album dropped to share her gratitude with one of her main collaborators, Antonoff.

"Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators," she wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and the Bleachers frontman.

"We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama," she continued. "Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely," she concluded. "Just like Midnights. Which is out now."