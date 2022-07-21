Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert in London

Just dropping in! Taylor Swift stunned an audience in London on Thursday when she made a surprise appearance during HAIM's concert at the O2 Arena.

The 32-year-old pop icon took the stage with a mic in hand as the audience went wild, and Swift introduced a "mash-up" performance that she sang with the trio of singing sisters.

“I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice [to be back]," Swift declared.

"When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, 'I'm gonna have to see that,'" she continued. "And it looks like there's about 20,000 other people who also thunk that."

Working the audience like the seasoned professional performer she is, Swift suggested, "If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly, maybe get you to sing the loudest thing you have sung all night. Which is a big challenge, because you have been singing very loudly -- extraordinary work!"

However, Swift and HAIM managed to elicit some truly loud singing from their fans when they performed a mash-up of "Gasoline" -- HAIM's 2020 collaboration with Swift -- and Swift's hit single "Love Story."

Casual Taylor Swift cameo in the @HAIMtheband concert! pic.twitter.com/lvuI2KfLKX — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) July 21, 2022

HAIM previously opened for Swift in 2015 during her 1989 World Tour, and the pair have collaborated multiple times, with Swift featuring on HAIM's 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III, and HAIM appearing on Swift's song "No Body, No Crime," off her album Evermore, released the same year.

Meanwhile, Swift released her latest song, "Carolina," last month. The tune, which appeared in the recently released mystery drama Where the Crawdad's Sing, is Swift's first newly written original song since 2020.

She's also been diligently working on re-recording her versions of her past albums, which have been met with fanfare and critical acclaim. Check out the video below for more on the latest Swift news.