Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

Taylor Swift is putting her fans in a lavender haze! In the early hours of Friday morning, the 33-year-old singer delighted fans with the release of her music video for "Lavender Haze," one day after she announced its impending arrival.

The video fits perfectly with the meaning of the song, which Swift confirmed is inspired by her and Joe Alwyn's romance, and the lengths they go to quiet the outside noise.

"I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she said. "If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful."

"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it," Swift added. "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Swift wrote and directed the video, something she did for her other Midnights music videos, "Bejeweled" and "Anti-Hero." The latest release comes ahead of Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour, which will kick off in March.

