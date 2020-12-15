Taylor Swift Shoots Down 'Woodvale' Album Rumors

Taylor Swift says there's not an upcoming album named Woodvale in the works. Swift joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, and addressed the rampant fan theories that have emerged since the release of her surprise album Evermore last week.

The theory is tied to a semi-hidden message in a tree on the cover of her folklore album, which she dropped back in July. The word "Woodvale" is hidden amid the leaves in the black-and-white pic, and since Swift is prone to planting lots of elaborate hints about her upcoming work just about everywhere, it wasn't long before fans jumped on that as a major clue.

According to Swift, however, it was actually just an accidental error on her part when it came to planning out her album art.

"This takes a bit of explanation," Swift said, after Kimmel asked her directly about the rumors of a third album. "So, I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It’s very annoying, but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos and photos or whatever. Sometimes I take it too far and make a mistake."

According to Swift, when she was recording folklore, she didn't want to tell anyone -- not even her team or management -- what the album was going to be called until right before it was released.

"I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore. Chose a random name. I Chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, I mocked them up, and then decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers," Swift recalled. "[Then] we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them."

However, Swift explained that they didn't make the same mistake twice.

"Evermore had a code name. It was November. But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released it this time," Swift shared. "We learned our lesson."

So, according to the singer, there is no upcoming Woodvale album because folklore is Woodvale. And if Swift is to be believed, there's no third album in the works because she's just worn out for now.

"I’m so tired," Swift said when Kimmel suggested a possible title for a third album. "I’m so exhausted. I’ve tired myself out."

For more on Swift's latest musical offerings, check out the stories below.