Taylor Swift to Drop 4 Previously Unreleased Songs in Honor of Eras Tour

Look what you made her do! In honor of her upcoming and highly-anticipated tour, Taylor Swift is dropping four previously unreleased tracks at midnight on Thursday.

The Midnights songstress announced the news on her Instagram Story, saying that in celebration of The Eras Tour kicking off Friday in Glendale, Arizona, she'll be releasing "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and the never-before-heard track, "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

"Eyes Open" and "Safe & Sound," featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White, are off the 2012 soundtrack to The Hunger Games. "If This Was a Movie" was originally released in the 2010 deluxe version of Speak Now.

Swifties are used to staying up til midnight. They'd been champing at the bit ahead of Taylor dropping Midnights, her 10th studio album released back in October.

After dropping the 13-track album, Swift took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Jack Antonoff, one of her main producers and collaborators.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

"Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators," she wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and the Bleachers frontman.

"We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama," she continued. "Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Shortly after the album dropped, Swift announced her U.S. tour and later added eight more shows amid high demand, as many fans would later learn following the Ticketmaster fiasco that even drew attention from Congress.