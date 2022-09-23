Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album: Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights.

The 32-year-old superstar is set to unveil her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Oct. 21. Leading up to the release, Swift has been busy dropping both breadcrumb teasers and concrete details about what fans can expect from the project.

Meet us at midnight and get the latest details below.

The Announcement:

She continued, saying, “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment, we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you… You emboldened me to do that. I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you … my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Taking to Instagram following her momentous VMAs win, Swift teased her forthcoming album, Midnights. The caption reads, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Considering her attention to detail, Swift's VMAs outfit had fans pointing out the similarities between the dripping rhinestone Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the show, being covered in jewels in a bathtub in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video from 2017 and the glitzy one-shoulder Kaufman Franco gown she wore at the 2009 Video Music Awards, when Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech. A fan also pointed out that it's been 13 years since that life-changing moment with West at the 2009 VMAs. Swift has called 13 her lucky number and has used it as a symbol in her work.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Concept

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't -- right this minute -- about to make some fateful life-altering mistake," Swift wrote in her announcement of the album.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

The Track List

In the first of a playful TikTok series dubbed Midnights Mayhem With Me, Swift confessed, "I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music and I am not here to deny that but I am here to defy that." She then went on to use a bingo ball cage to randomly select numbers that correlate to the 13 tracks on her Midnights album.

ET will continue to update the list below as she reveals the titles.

Midnights Track Titles:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. "Vigilante S**t"

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. "Mastermind"

Collaborators

While no credits have been formally revealed, Swift's longtime musical collaborator, Jack Antonoff, is undoubtedly on board as a producer. He was spotted in a brief but prominent frame from a behind-the-scenes video Swift shared on TikTok from the making of the album.

The Covers

Midnights will come with four different covers, all of which have been shown on Swift's social media pages. Each one features a white background, with the album title printed in simple block lettering above varying moody shots of the artist.

On the back covers, Swift shared, are four quarters that -- when placed together -- make up a clock.

The Release

Special edition vinyls are available now for pre-order in four different colors (Jade Green, Moonstone Blue, Mahogany and Blood Moon) on TaylorSwift.com, along with coordinating CDs and even a cassette version.

Target has also announced that it will continue it's long-running partnership with Swift by releasing an exclusive lavender-hued pressing on both vinyl and CD featuring three bonus tracks. While the track listing has been kept under wraps via placeholder text on all images, it is clear that at least two of the bonus songs are remixes.

