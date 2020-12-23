Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on Their Future Together & His Sudden Switch to Wanting Kids (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are in this for the long haul. Both having been divorced, the couple spoke on The Bachelorette about taking engagement extremely seriously -- and decided on Tuesday night's finale they were ready to spend forever together.

"I'm the happiest I've been, and I feel like our relationship is just so different than anything that I've experienced, and I thought I'd be blessed to have," Tayshia told ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday. "So, I'm doing well. I'm living my best life."

"I echo everything she said," Zac added. "I'm excited."

Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorette began with three men -- Zac, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith, who recently returned following his elimination at final four. Tayshia said goodbye to Ivan due to religious differences, and eliminated Ben again after he met her family.

Tayshia, 30, was all in with Zac, 36, and after anxiety about whether she was ready to get engaged again after divorce, she decided to accept Zac's proposal. In the months since, Tayshia and Zac have grown closer on their "Happy Couple" weekends, and just like any relationship, they've experienced a few growing pains.

"I mean, it hasn't been like, easy breezy the whole time. Just like any normal relationship, we've had to learn how to communicate with each other, navigate when someone's feeling that high of happiness, and someone's not there, and they're having a bad day at work, something like that," Tayshia explained. "It's just -- you have to learn how to be with each other every single day."

"I feel like even watching the show back, it could get difficult at times for myself, it could get difficult for him, and we've had to navigate all those situations as they come," she continued. "But it's been really fun. Would you say that?"

"Yeah. I mean, it's not natural," Zach expressed of their situation -- and life as it is now. "And I think a large part of the world is experiencing it with COVID. All these relationships are being forced back into the home, and couples are kind of staring at each other like, 'OK, what do we do now?'"

For now, Tayshia and Zac are "just going to live our happy, engaged life," she said.

"I'm going to be bicoastal, so I'm going to be [with him] in New York quite a bit but also here in Orange County," Tayshia explained.

"She's going to get to see the city, and I'm going to get to see Orange County, and we’re going to just really take it slow but enjoy this special time in our lives," Zac chimed in, "and know that without this solid foundation and learning all there is to learn about each other -- everything else will fall into place."

The pair has talked about eventually settling down on one coast, and they've also had serious conversations about having kids. Zac admitted on the show that until recently, he didn't think marriage or children were in his future. But he assured Tayshia that she changed that for him, and he even joked about making "babies" after they got engaged.

"I think it's one of those cases where internally, I knew that I wanted to be a father, I knew that I wanted to have kids, I saw love growing up around me with all my best friends, but there's a little bit of fear in saying that out loud because I'm 36 years old and I don't have those things yet," he explained to ET. "So... having the time to reflect on that and then meeting Tayshia, it put things in perspective for me."

"[Putting up a wall was] part of it," Zac added. "And like, I think there was things about the single life that I liked, like waking up on a Saturday morning, just going and playing golf, and not having to... relationships are tough."

So, is Zac missing the single life at all? "Yeah, why don't you share with us?" Tayshia teased.

"Come on! Have I hid my emotions at all?" Zac asked. "I think it's pretty clear how I'm feeling. The smile says it all."

