Tayshia Adams Claims Colton Underwood Lied About Their Fantasy Suite Date

Tayshia Adams is sharing her side of what went down in the Fantasy Suite with Colton Underwood.

Tayshia entered Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Colton's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She made it to the final three, and went on Colton's one and only overnight date.

Colton, who came out as gay earlier this year, recounted the date on his Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. While speaking to Onyeka Ehie, who was also a contestant on his season, Colton remembered finding the Fantasy Suites being "so intimidating and scary," largely because he'd been marketed as the "Virgin Bachelor."

"Everybody was so interested if I would lose my virginity on the show," Colton said in a confessional. "People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous. What people saw was this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us. But in reality I didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite, I didn't want to put Tayshia through that."

"I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like, 'If I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight?'" he continued. "Crossing that line, it was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other, and I didn't know which way that was going to be."

Speaking to Onyeka, Colton added, "I felt so bad even for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. It was like 70 degrees [in Portugal], I was sweating, but I was like, 'I just don't want to give her the wrong impression.'"

While on Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, though, Tayshia said that she remembered things differently.

"First of all, I think it’s extremely rude," she said of Colton's comment that he felt bad for her. "Don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me. Anyway, I’m not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there was other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure."

Additionally, Tayshia said that Colton "actually did not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night."

"He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal," she said. "I remember because the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt."

When Becca, who knew Colton when he was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette, questioned why Colton would lie about the date, Tayshia replied, "I don’t know. And honestly, it makes me so sad."

"It’s just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and I thought that we ended on a good page," she said. "I don’t think there’s any ill will or there's nothing that happened for us to not even be friends."

"So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was gonna happen... I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true," Tayshia added. "It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?"