Tayshia Adams Says She Didn't See Bachelorette Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes' Split Coming

"It actually made me really sad," Tayshia said of the former Bachelorette's split from her fiancé. "No, I did not see it coming."

"I truthfully thought that they were meant for each other," she added. "I thought they complemented each other quite well, actually. It made me really sad."

Katie and Blake released a joint statement announcing their split on Oct. 25, two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they both wrote on Instagram. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," she added. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

When ET spoke to the couple in August, they both said that they were in it for the long haul.

"These past couple months have been amazing," Katie said at the time. "We've grown so much since that proposal that you guys have seen. I think it just shows how far we are going to go together. This really isn't just a temporary relationship. I do feel very confident we are going to be together forever."

Amid news of Katie's breakup, Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette has gotten underway. ET spoke to the new Bachelorette, along with co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe, about what to expect from the teacher's season of the show. Watch the video below to hear what they had to say.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.