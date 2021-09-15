'Ted Lasso' Tops 2021 TCA Awards: See Winners List

This could be an early preview for the Emmys this weekend. Ted Lasso was crowned the big winner at the 2021 TCA Awards, which are voted on by members of the Television Critics Association. Apple TV+'s beloved comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis, snagged three top awards: Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program.

Additionally, I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel earned the Individual Achievement in Drama honor, while Hacks star Jean Smart scored the award on the comedy side. Smart also took home the Career Achievement Award.

Other notable winners this year include Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown, Framing Britney Spears, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Crown, Couples Therapy and Deaf U.

The iconic sitcom The Golden Girls was honored with the Heritage Award. The series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty, and is credited with revolutionizing the comedy landscape with its central focus on four older women. The series, which won 11 Emmys during its run, tackled issues such as elder care, homelessness, sexism and ageism.

"Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” Melanie McFarland, TCA President, said in a statement. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks, to the timeless laughs of The Golden Girls, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

Check out the full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Michaela Coel, I MAY DESTROY YOU (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Jean Smart, HACKS (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming

TIE: COUPLES THERAPY (Showtime), DEAF U (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO)

Outstanding New Program

TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries, or Special

MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

THE CROWN (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year

TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement

Jean Smart

Heritage Award

THE GOLDEN GIRLS (NBC)

