Teddi Mellencamp Thinks Lisa Vanderpump 'Paid' Raquel Leviss to Have Affair With Tom Sandoval

The 41-year-old reality star believes the British restauranteur orchestrated the cheating scandal between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval in order to help the Bravo series.

"She probably paid Raquel [Leviss] to do this," Mellencamp said.

The ALL IN by Teddi owner made the claim in an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast that was recorded before Vanderpump's March 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to discuss the scandal.

Mellencamp points out that Cohen invited Vanderpump to WWHL after a long hiatus because "nobody's cared until now."

"She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, 'Listen, [Sandoval and Madix] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Sandoval and Leviss] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves,'" said Mellencamp.

Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Orange County star and Mellencamp’s Two T’s in a Pod co-host, insists that Vanderpump only "wants the best for her cast."

"I think she wants the best for herself, as I would as well. You guys wouldn’t? You’d want your shows to tank?" Mellencamp fires back.

Mellencamp also thinks Leviss will be "engaged and pregnant within a year."

Leviss tried to apologize to Ariana Madix privately after news broke that she was having an affair with Madix's then-boyfriend, Sandoval, ET learned last week.

A source told ET, “Before publicly apologizing to Ariana, Raquel tried to get in touch with Ariana privately. Raquel first reached out on Friday, March 3 after the news of the affair broke.”

"Ariana responded to Raquel but wasn't ready to receive the apology," the source added. "Raquel also tried to apologize Wednesday before publicly releasing her statement, but she didn't hear back from Ariana."

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

After the podcast aired, Mellencamp clarified on Twitter and Instagram that she was joking about Vanderpump paying Leviss for the affair.

LOL all these people upset about my joke and yet I'm sure the were hysterically laughing at the "joke" on WWHL the other night. #hypocrisy https://t.co/8GNvvRvyLa — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) March 10, 2023