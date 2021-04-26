'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd Gets Engaged to Zach Davis at Her Baby Shower

Double celebration! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, who got her start on MTV's The Challenge, had quite the weekend. The 28-year-old mom and reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she got engaged to her now-fiancé, Zach Davis, at her baby shower.

"Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!" Cheyenne captioned a series of photos of the romantic proposal.

Zach also included Cheyenne's 4-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, in the special day.

"She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together!" Zach posted on his own account, sharing photos of little Ryder hugging her mom and future stepdad.

Cheyenne later shared a video of the matching diamond sparklers, writing, "Still not over that he got both me and Ryder rings. He knows this is a package deal."

Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram Stories

The couple is currently expecting a baby boy, whom they've named Ace. Cheyenne is currently eight months pregnant and looking forward to meeting her little guy.

Cheyenne's ex, Cory, welcomed another daughter, Mila Mae, one year ago with Taylor Selfridge. Taylor was fired from Teen Mom OGlast June after past racist tweets recirculated and the couple's birth special was pulled from the network.