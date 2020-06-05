'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee Says She's 'Sick' Over How MTV Portrayed Her Mother's Funeral Episode

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee isn't pleased with how MTV portrayed her grieving the loss of her mom, Angie Douthit. The 25-year-old reality star's mother died this past December at the age of 50 after a long battle with cancer. On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie's family is seen grieving at her mom's funeral before cutting to a month later when Mackenzie resumed filming.

The mother of two had an issue with several of the aspects of Tuesday's episode, including the state of her home and her fight with her husband, Josh McKee.

"They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are," Mackenzie tweeted prior to Tuesday's episode airing.

"And I keep my house so clean especially when filming and they decided to make it a huge point tonight to show how messy the boys' room was one month after my mom passed. Like, cleaning was something that’s on my mind. Ehh, my heart hurts that this is even going to air," she wrote. "Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us. Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral. I'm sick to my stomach."

ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

On Tuesday's Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie is shown grieving and battling depression, openly getting emotional, which is not something Josh is comfortable with. She compares her oldest son, Gannon, to Josh, saying he struggles to show his emotions.

"My point is that you and Gannon are not emotional people and my point is I want him and you to know that it's OK to talk about stuff," she says.

But when Mackenzie says she doesn't want to be alive anymore, Josh gets upset and leaves the house where they're filming.

"If you're saying you're going to kill yourself, I'm not going to be a part of that," Josh says.

"This is the support I have from him. I'm not going to do anything to myself because I love my kids so much, but I hate being alive. It's just so painful," Mackenzie says in reaction to her husband leaving.

The pair go back and forth as Josh continues to avoid dealing with Mackenzie's emotions. After the episode aired, Mackenzie tweeted, "If anyone learns anything from my story. Please go hug your mom right now."

Mackenzie's Teen Mom OG co-star, Cheyenne Floyd, told her she thinks her story will help others grieving, to which she replied, "I pray that I am. That we all are."

