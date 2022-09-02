'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin

Wedding bells are ringing for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline.

As was revealed in a new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star is engaged to on-and-off boyfriend Sean Austin. In a clip, fans saw Sean get down on one knee and pop the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring.

"Our happily ever after has just begun. So glad we cam ginally [sic] share this! Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️," she wrote on TikTok. "We worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails."

On social media, Cline also revealed the two have actually been engaged since early July -- and haven't wasted any time with wedding planning.

In a Q&A on Instagram, she confirmed they found a venue where they are scheduled to tie the knot next fall. "Gothic Victorian kind of theme," she described on social media. "Super elegant but def October vibes."

Fans first met Cline on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which chronicled her pregnancy with her and Austin's now-4-year-old daughter, Kloie. In 2019, she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, replacing cast member Jenelle Eason.

"I appreciate you both soooo much," Cline captioned an Instagram post in June of Austin and their daughter. "I feel like the universe has been listening to my prayers 🥲 We never would have imagined 8 years ago that we would have everything we do now. ❤️ Having a healthy relationship with someone who loves you is everything. So proud of my little family . ❤️."