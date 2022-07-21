'Teen Wolf' Stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin Reunite for Paramount Plus Movie: Watch the Dramatic Trailer!

Five years after Teen Wolf ended its six-season run on MTV, the franchise is back with Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+. On the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, returning stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin took the stage in Hall H to debut the official first trailer for the anticipated movie, which brings back a slew of fan favorites and explains how Allison -- who died in the original series -- is somehow back alive.

The intense trailer opens with a warning for Scott McCall and his friends, as things do not look promising for the wolf pack: "You want retribution against him, his friends, everyone he loves. Set me free and we can play a new game -- a game of chaos, strife and pain!"

But the biggest moment comes in the closing moments of the trailer, when a stunned Scott breaks the news that Allison, once thought dead, is back among the living. "Allison! She's alive! She's back," he says, as a powerful image of Allison -- bows strapped behind her back -- marches forward with determination amid a car on fire in the background.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Watch the trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie below.

“I’ve been an advocate for bringing Teen Wolf back even before it ended… I’m in the best place ever in my life,” Posey said of revisiting the world again. “The show consumed our lives for 10 years… and I think we all needed a break… and it’s just special now.” He promised that the movie -- which will have racier language (Posey confirmed F-bombs are dropped) -- is “everything the fans want.”

“We FaceTimed and caught up for a minute," Hoechlin said. “So many of my best friends are from this show… and seeing everybody back on set… was such a trip down memory lane.”

Posey, whose brother, Jesse, and father, John, both appear, offered a glimpse into where Scott is at the start of the movie, acknowledging that Beacon Hills hardened the character.

"Beacon Hills kinda messed Scott up. He lives in Los Angeles now. He wanted to get away. When we meet up with him, he’s a normal person now," the actor previewed. "He’s dealing with the reality of being a human. We've never seen Scott like this.”

Davis shared that "the fun" of the revival movie was "getting the characters back together," adding that there are several new "interesting characters" to shake up the dynamics. He didn't close the door on the possibility of more Teen Wolf -- possibly a new series -- down the line: "There is discussion of doing more."

And Posey singled out Scott's reunion with Allison as "f--king awesome," adding, "For Scott, it f**king rocks his world, dude. It's not anything that you would think."

As for the ending of the movie, Hoechlin promised it's worth the wait: "It's an exciting ending."

In addition to Hoechlin and Posey, the sprawling cast includes Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Vince Mattis as Derek’s 15-year-old son Eli, Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.

Those from the original series not returning are Dylan O’Brien as Scott’s best friend, Stiles Stilinski, Charlie and Max Carver as twins Aiden and Ethan Steiner, and Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura. In a recent interview, the 36-year-old actress confirmed a report that she was “offered half the per-episode salary offered to her three counterparts” and opted not to come back for the film.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is expected to drop later this year on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and internationally where the service is available.

Philiana Ng contributed to this story.