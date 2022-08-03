Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding to Be Showcased in Upcoming Bravo Special

Fans will get to see Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding on TV! ET has learned that the couple's upcoming nuptials will be filmed as a special for Bravo.

The special will likely air after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, as it will be shot directly after the cast completes principal filming on the fresh batch of episodes.

When ET spoke to Giudice in May, she confirmed her wedding wouldn't air on RHONJ, but hinted that it would be on Bravo in some way. "Of course, I want my fans to see it because they've been on this journey with me," she said. "So of course I want them to see it. I really do."

In the same interview, the reality star revealed the role the four daughters she shares with her ex, Joe Giudice, will play on her big day. "They're gonna be all bridesmaids. I would say they're all my maid of honor. I don't just have one, I have four," she said of Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

The couple got engaged in Oct. 2021. When ET spoke to Giudice the next month, she gushed about Ruelas' proposal.

"I was totally surprised. It was supposed to happen at the end of September. We were supposed to go to Capri and St. Tropez, and then they closed down Italy, so then he switched the trip to Greece," she said. "There was so much going on. We were moving in together. He kept telling me, 'I can't wait for you to be my wife.' But that was it... So I had no idea. I was totally surprised. It was absolutely amazing. I was in awe. I just didn't know where to look first. It was just so magical."

As for why they work as a couple, Giudice explained, "We're so much alike."

"We're both the same person. We like the same things. And he just understands me, I understand him," she said. "I love the way he speaks, the way he is, his heart, his mannerisms. He's a gentleman. He knows how to treat a woman... He always gets me right in my heart. He's amazing, he really is. I'm so lucky to have him."