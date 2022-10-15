Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace.

When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie Ruelas, on Saturday at BravoCon, the mom of four confirmed she is still keeping distance since mystery drama spurred her only sibling to miss her big day.

"I need time to heal," she told Sander.

As for her hope for their relationship, Giudice raised her hands up. "Whatever God says," she answered.

In a separate interview with Sander, Melissa was in agreement. "I will say that I feel like time is exactly what we need right now," she said. "I feel like sometimes you just need to put things on pause."

Added the mom of three, "Sometimes things have gone too far and for Joe and I, it’s just gone too far for us and it was a lot of boundaries crossed and I feel like we’ve tried many times and we just feel defeated, right, so there’s times when you just need to throw in the towel and take a minute and sometimes family needs to take a minute, so that’s what we’re doing."

Addressing the fact that the two women have been literally distant as they were scheduled for separate BravoCon events, Melissa clarified, "They definitely separated us, but that was not my doing."

"I never want to see family not talk or be together -- I will say I'm sick of the rollercoaster, though," Melissa admitted. "I don’t want to get on it and get back off it and get back on it again. I'm going to need some type of realness. I’m going to need some type of longevity or else I'm not interested anymore. I’m just not."

Now, as fans gear up for a new season ahead, the newlyweds teased viewers with one word on what to expect: "Truth."

Still, viewers are waiting for clarity on what exactly went down between the siblings and their significant others in the lead-up to Teresa and Louie's wedding day. After news broke of the Gorgas' unexpected absence, Teresa, Joe and Melissa have kept the details of what went down to a cryptic minimum.

Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming. I'm totally fine with it," Teresa previously said on her Namaste B&tches podcast. "You'll see it play out on TV... The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I'm all about that. I'm all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there."

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Melissa told ET's Rachel Smith, "It's a rough situation, it really is... I think everyone will see, obviously, because a lot of it was filmed for the Real Housewives -- it’s hard to discuss right now, so we can't really discuss it, but we wish them the best and we're very happy. She looked beautiful and it was a beautiful wedding."

If there's one thing Teresa is looking forward to watching back when the season finally airs, it's the day she said "I do."

"I'm looking forward to my wedding -- that I can't wait to relive," she said, "because that was such a beautiful, amazing moment and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Meanwhile, it's difficult for Melissa to wait for viewers to see how things truly unfolded -- and the speculation that is filling the void until then. As she assured, "There’s many reasons why we were not at the wedding."

While their drama has clearly driven a wedge between the in-laws-turned-castmates, Melissa is not that interested in a separate spin-off show. "I feel like everybody who spins off just begs to come back to the mothership," she said, "so just leave me on the mothership."

Still, the situation begs the question: "Do you want to see Teresa and I make up to break up anymore? Because I don’t," Melissa said. "I guess we’ll have to see where that goes and see what happens."