Teresa Giudice and New Boyfriend Have Family Dinner With Her Ex-Husband Joe and Kids

Teresa Giudice has introduced her new boyfriend to her ex-husband. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a family dinner with her new beau, Luis Ruelas, her ex, Joe Giudice, and their kids.

In a video shared by the former couple's 15-year-old daughter Milania, Teresa and Luis sit at the end of the table, while Joe is seated a few chairs down, with their kids in between.

Milania's post, which she shared to her Instagram Story, was picked up and reposted by a number of different fans, who were excited to see Teresa's new man being welcomed by the family.

For his part, Joe reposted his daughter's video to his own Instagram Story, and later shared a screenshot in which he called on the dinner a "great night out."

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce last fall after 21 years of marriage and share four daughters -- Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Teresa recently opened up to Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, and said that Luis and Joe hadn't yet met in person.

"They've talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him -- which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," Teresa shared. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything."

When asked about how her new man is different from her ex-husband, Teresa praised her boyfriend for his emotional openness and willingness to communicate.

"With Luis, he's very open, he gets me to open up, and, like, I know exactly what he's feeling," Teresa shared. "He expresses his feelings."

Additionally, the reality star explained, "I like a lot of attention, so does he, so we give each other a lot of attention."

"We’re getting to know each other," Teresa said. "It's between me and him. But I'm not hiding him... He's amazing and I'm really happy, so that's it."