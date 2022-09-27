Teresa Giudice Reflects on Emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'It Was a Rough Week' (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice's journey on Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end, and the reality star is taking the elimination in stride.

Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov spoke with ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's Elvis Night, where the couple were voted out of the contest following their Jive set to "All Shook Up."

"Listen, it's all good," Giudice said with a shrug. "I mean, I knew I wasn't gonna, you know, win it. But it was so much fun. It was so much fun doing it, I'm glad I was here. I had a great partner. So I'm glad I got to experience it."

"It's something that I've always wanted to do, and I got to do it!" she added with a smile. "The whole experience was fun."

That being said, being a part of the show was a lot of work, and Giudice admitted that rehearsing for the jive routine was difficult.

"I mean, it was a rough week. I'm not gonna lie," she shared. "Learning the jive, I was like, I actually cried. I'm like, 'Oh, my God!'"

Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov’s final #DWTS performance! Teresa, you gave it your all and were amazing we love you!! ❤️❤️ #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/igquwp84UD — Jack🍷🔥 (@RHONJ_OBSESSED) September 27, 2022

Giudice also got choked up during her jive after having dedicated the performance to her late father, with whom she used to watch Dancing With the Stars when she was younger.

"We both were [fans]. Yeah, we both were. And then, before he passed away, he lived with me for three years. So that was [our] favorite show. So we used to watch it together," Giudice recalled.

Ultimately, Giudice said she's "proud" of herself for putting in the effort and taking on the challenge of being on DWTS.

"I've never danced before! This was the first time," she shared. For her, she hopes others get inspired by her involvement.

"Never underestimate yourself If there's something that you wan to go for and try, do it," she shared. "I never thought I'd learn a whole dance... and I did!"

The competition continues next week when Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+.